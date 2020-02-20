Final Countdown For L’Ecrivain Restaurant

20 Feb 2020 | 02.59 pm

Derry and Sallyanne Clarke have announced they will be closing their L’Ecrivain Restaurant on Lr Baggot Street in Dublin 2 in July 2020.

Derry Clarke commented: “We are very proud of our time in business and we feel that the time is right to end on a high while the business is still relevant and successful.

“It has been hard work over the years, but we have loved every minute of it. We have had some really fun times and many memorable occasions celebrated in the wonderful l’Erivain restaurant.

“We would like to say a very big thank you to all our restaurant and kitchen teams. Without these dedicated professionals we would never have been able to operate and gain or indeed retain our Michelin Star, for the past 18 years.”

The chef/proprietor, who established the restaurant 31 years ago, said he plans to open a new bar/restaurant on the south quays near Temple Bar in the autumn. Clarke will also continue with his consultancy work and especially his ‘Derry Clarke at Home’ range.

He also indicated that the business will be offered for sale.

The latest filed accounts for operating company Sudberry Trading Ltd relate to the year to August 2018. The company booked a net profit of €60,000 in 2017/2018 after accounting for a €56,000 depreciation charge against operating profit.

Net worth at year end was a negative €336,000. In August 2018, trade creditors were owed €208,000, other creditors were owed €153,000 and €136,000 was owed by the company to Derry Clarke.

Leasehold property with a cost value €1.6m was valued in the Sudberry Trading balance sheet at €110,000 due to accumulated depreciation over the years.

Derry Clarke features regularly on VMTV’s Six O Clock Show while Sallyanne Clarke in a panellist on the Elaine show, also on Virgin Media TV.

Sallyanne Clarke commented: “We are not gone yet. We will be trading until July 2020 to fulfil our obligations with bookings etc and, more importantly, to give people time to use their gift vouchers.”