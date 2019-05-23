Final Call For Seedcorn Competition Entries

23 May 2019 | 11.30 am

Startup and early stage firms in search of funding are being urged to enter InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Investor Readiness competition.

The closing date for entries is Friday May 31.

The largest business competition of its kind, Seedcorn offers a total cash prize fund of €280,000, with €100,000 earmarked for the overall winner. Since its inception in 2003, the total awarded to innovative companies stands at €4.5 million.

As well as the chance to win a substantial cash prize, entrants benefit from guidance, advice and feedback from business experts, investors and other entrepreneurs through business planning workshops and mentorship support throughout the competition.

Shane O’Hanlon (pictured), Funding for Growth Manager at InterTradeIreland, commented: “It’s vital that determined startup and early stage companies get the support and advice they need to achieve their ambitions. Seedcorn is much more than a competition – it goes beyond the €4.5m cash funding by helping firms prepare for challenges and learning how to capitalise on opportunities.

“Companies learn from industry experts and the wider investment community, who help them refine their business plans and improve their pitches to potential investors. We would encourage companies to avail of this fantastic opportunity and submit their entries before the upcoming closing date.”

Previous Seedcorn winners include Barracuda FX in Dublin, Loci Orthopaedics in Galway, Valitacell in Dublin, ALR Innovations in Limerick and Epona Biotech/Stablelab in Sligo.

• Click here for entry details.