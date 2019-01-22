Final Call For Bord Bia Funding Applications

22 Jan 2019 | 02.19 pm

Bord Bia says that it will assist some 170 small businesses in the coming months through its marketing assistance programmes, which close for applications shortly. Grants and marketing assistance provided by Bord Bia through its programmes will total €1m.

Companies can apply for funding across a range of marketing activities, including attendance at trade fairs, market visits, in-store tastings, packaging design and website development. The closing date for receipt of applications for financial programmes is January 31 next.

Bord Bia is holding its annual Small Business Open day in Portlaoise today (January 22). The event provides small food and drink companies with insights into the current trading environment, consumer attitudes and behaviour from Bord Bia and industry experts.

Attendees at today’s event were told that Ireland’s small food and drink businesses are optimistic about future development opportunities domestically and in export markets.

“Notwithstanding the unprecedented challenges posed by Brexit, we are encouraged by the positivity and proven durability of the small business sector in Ireland,” said Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO.

“While 73% of our clients have taken Brexit actions, Bord Bia continues to work closely with small producers to assist them in planning for a number of eventualities, informed by our risk diagnostic, the Brexit Barometer.

“This year we will significantly expand our customs training programme and launch a new mentoring programme on supply chain and logistics that will assist clients as they diversify and compete in new and existing markets.”

Bord Bia estimates that the small food and drink business sector is worth some €400m to the Irish economy, with the highest concentration of small businesses in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Waterford.

Companies in the sector are typically less than 10 years old and primarily self-funded. The majority of small food and drink producers employ fewer than 10 people, but many are expressing plans to increase employment significantly.

The UK is currently the largest export market and over half of the companies exporting (54%) export via distributors, while 44% trade directly with their end customers.

Caption: Tara McCarthy and minister of state Andrew Doyle (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)