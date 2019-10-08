Filing Deadline Looms For Beneficial Ownership Register

08 Oct 2019 | 12.44 pm

The Register of Beneficial Ownership of Companies and Industrial & Provident Societies (RBO) opened on 29 July 2019 and the deadline for filing Beneficial Ownership details is 22 November 2019.

It applies to all companies registered under the Companies Act 2014 and societies registered under the Industrial and Provident Societies Acts 1893-2018. Corporate entities listed on a regulated market that is subject to disclosure requirements consistent with EU law or subject to equivalent international standards which ensure adequate transparency of ownership information are not required to file beneficial ownership data with the RBO

What information do you need to file with the RBO?

First Name and Last Name (middle names are not required)

Date of Birth

PPSN

Residential address

Nationality

Details of nature and extent of interest held / control exercised by each beneficial owner

Date on which the beneficial owner was first entered into the entity’s internal register.

There is no filing fee and filing is online only at rbo.gov.ie .If a relevant entity fails to complete the required filing by 22 November 2019, the entity may be guilty of an offence under the Regulations which may result in the entity being prosecuted and fined.

What precautions should I take to ensure my RBO submission does not fail the validation checks ?

Before filing details for a beneficial owner, you should check that you are using the same First Name, Last Name, PPSN and Date of Birth that are registered with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) for that person.

These details can be checked by the beneficial owner contacting DEASP at http://www.welfare.ie/en/Pages/Personal-Public-Service-Number-Registration-Centres-by-Count.aspx

What are the most common errors made in filing RBO data ?

The most common reasons for a submission to fail is that one or more of the following details do not match the details held by DEASP: First Name, Last Name, PPSN and/or Date of Birth. The most common name mis-matches are maiden name used instead of married name and vice versa; middle name used which is not registered with DEASP (middle names are not required in the RBO); shortened version or variation of a name, when DEASP has the full/formal version; Irish version of a name, when English version is registered with DEASP and vice versa.

More information, FAQs, and videos on how to file with the RBO are available at rbo.gov.ie.