24 Sep 2021 | 01.05 pm
Fifty Firms Awarded Origin Green Gold Membership
Bord Bia launches Origin Green Progress Report 2021
Bord Bia says that 50 Irish food, drink and horticulture companies have achieved gold membership status in its Origin Green initiative, based on exemplary performance in reaching their sustainability targets.
Publishing its Progress Update Report 2021, the food agency said this award marks a 100% increase in numbers on last year, “reflecting raised ambition in the programme and sustainability from industry members”.
Origin Green, established in 2012, now collaborates with 55,000 farms and more than 300 Irish food and drink companies to prove and improve their sustainability practices to meet the evolving needs of global customers and consumers.
Introducing the report, agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue said: “The commitments in the strategy are substantial, and have the potential to be transformative. Food Vision 2030 charts a way forward for all of us in the agri-food sector to deliver on its key ambition — for Ireland to become a world leader in sustainable food systems.”
Food Vision 2030 is the new ten-year strategy for the Irish agri-food sector.
Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy added: “This evidence of environmental improvements, compiled from our members and verified by international auditors Mabbett, highlights that the programme’s vast scale across the Irish food and drink industry is what makes Origin Green unique and effective.
“Our recent survey of more than 11,000 consumers and 125 trade buyers in 13 key markets demonstrated not only the increasing importance of sustainability, but also the growing importance of evidence and data to back up sustainability. Our members are responding to this, by setting and achieving meaningful sustainability goals in their businesses.”
To attain Origin Green gold membership, a company must demonstrate exceptional performance in areas such as raw material sourcing; water and energy efficiency; waste reduction; packaging; and social sustainability. According to Bord Bia, This year’s Origin Green Gold Members excelled most in the areas of energy, packaging and community engagement.
ORIGIN GREEN GOLD MEMBERS 2021
- ABP Group
- Áine’s Handmade Chocolate
- Annalitten Foods
- Arthur Mallon Foods
- Atlantis Seafood
- Ballymaloe Foods
- Belview Eggs
- Britvic Ireland
- Butlers
- Carbery
- Carleton Cakes
- Codd Mushrooms
- Dawn Meats
- Drioglann Sliabh Liag
- Durrus Cheese
- E Flahavans
- East Coast Bakehouse
- Feldhues GmbH
- Folláin
- Galmere Fresh Foods
- Glanbia
- Glenilen
- Great Northern Distillery
- Greenhill Fruit Farm Ltd
- Grove Turkeys
- Hazelbrook Confectionery
- Irish Distillers
- Irish Fish Canners
- Island Seafoods Ltd
- Janet’s Country Fayre
- K&K Produce
- Kearney’s Home Baking
- Kepak Group
- Kerry Fish (IRL) UC / Quinlans Fish
- Liffey Meats
- Newgrange Gold
- Nicholas Lynch Ltd (Nick’s Fish)
- Norfish Ltd
- Oceanpath / Dunn’s of Dublin
- Oliver Carty Pork & Bacon
- Ornua
- O’Shea Farms
- Sam Dennigan
- Shannon Vale Foods
- Slaney Farms Produce Ltd
- Slaney Foods
- Tea & Coffee Warehouse
- The Nestbox Egg Company
- William Grant & Sons
- Wyeth Nutrition
Photo: Kevin Cahill, managing director of ABP Ireland. (Pic: Ken Finegan/Newspics)