Fifty Firms Awarded Origin Green Gold Membership

24 Sep 2021 | 01.05 pm

Bord Bia says that 50 Irish food, drink and horticulture companies have achieved gold membership status in its Origin Green initiative, based on exemplary performance in reaching their sustainability targets.

Publishing its Progress Update Report 2021, the food agency said this award marks a 100% increase in numbers on last year, “reflecting raised ambition in the programme and sustainability from industry members”.

Origin Green, established in 2012, now collaborates with 55,000 farms and more than 300 Irish food and drink companies to prove and improve their sustainability practices to meet the evolving needs of global customers and consumers.

Introducing the report, agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue said: “The commitments in the strategy are substantial, and have the potential to be transformative. Food Vision 2030 charts a way forward for all of us in the agri-food sector to deliver on its key ambition — for Ireland to become a world leader in sustainable food systems.”

Food Vision 2030 is the new ten-year strategy for the Irish agri-food sector.

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy added: “This evidence of environmental improvements, compiled from our members and verified by international auditors Mabbett, highlights that the programme’s vast scale across the Irish food and drink industry is what makes Origin Green unique and effective.

“Our recent survey of more than 11,000 consumers and 125 trade buyers in 13 key markets demonstrated not only the increasing importance of sustainability, but also the growing importance of evidence and data to back up sustainability. Our members are responding to this, by setting and achieving meaningful sustainability goals in their businesses.”

To attain Origin Green gold membership, a company must demonstrate exceptional performance in areas such as raw material sourcing; water and energy efficiency; waste reduction; packaging; and social sustainability. According to Bord Bia, This year’s Origin Green Gold Members excelled most in the areas of energy, packaging and community engagement.

ORIGIN GREEN GOLD MEMBERS 2021

ABP Group

Áine’s Handmade Chocolate

Annalitten Foods

Arthur Mallon Foods

Atlantis Seafood

Ballymaloe Foods

Belview Eggs

Britvic Ireland

Butlers

Carbery

Carleton Cakes

Codd Mushrooms

Dawn Meats

Drioglann Sliabh Liag

Durrus Cheese

E Flahavans

East Coast Bakehouse

Feldhues GmbH

Folláin

Galmere Fresh Foods

Glanbia

Glenilen

Great Northern Distillery

Greenhill Fruit Farm Ltd

Grove Turkeys

Hazelbrook Confectionery

Irish Distillers

Irish Fish Canners

Island Seafoods Ltd

Janet’s Country Fayre

K&K Produce

Kearney’s Home Baking

Kepak Group

Kerry Fish (IRL) UC / Quinlans Fish

Liffey Meats

Newgrange Gold

Nicholas Lynch Ltd (Nick’s Fish)

Norfish Ltd

Oceanpath / Dunn’s of Dublin

Oliver Carty Pork & Bacon

Ornua

O’Shea Farms

Sam Dennigan

Shannon Vale Foods

Slaney Farms Produce Ltd

Slaney Foods

Tea & Coffee Warehouse

The Nestbox Egg Company

William Grant & Sons

Wyeth Nutrition

Photo: Kevin Cahill, managing director of ABP Ireland. (Pic: Ken Finegan/Newspics)