Fifteen Startups Enter Google’s Embrace

23 May 2019 | 02.08 pm

Google has selected fifteen startups for its latest eight-week Adopt a Startup programme.

The 15 firms are Allergy Lifestyle, Vrai, Change Donations, ConstructionBOS, Coroflo, Danalto, EdgeTier, FarmHedge, Limtz, Moby, PepTalk, RideShair, SureSitter,Teemie and Wrkit.

Wrkit styles itself as Ireland’s leading employee, member, and customer engagement firm, providing clients with a web-based platform that includes surveys, reward and recognition, lifestyle savings, learning, and wellbeing software. According to the firm: “This data driven resource equips business and HR leaders with a method to attract, nurture and retain employees, members, and customers.”

In the programme, the startups attend lectures and workshops and receive on-site support with regard to their digital presence and marketing efforts. The startups will also pitch for €10,000 in Google Ads credit.

Google director Paddy Flynn commented: “The startups selected all demonstrate significant innovation and we believe have the opportunity to create new jobs and add value in their local communities.”

Programme alumni include Jobbio, CoderDojo, NewsWhip, The Happy Pear, Beats Medical, FoodCloud, Arklu and Veri.ie.

Photo: Peter Jenkinson (left) of Wrkit with Google’s James Allen. (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)