Fiery Entrepreneurs Top Productivity Podcasts

10 Feb 2021 | 11.12 am

The longest-running are best, says PowWowNow

A podcast called Entrepreneurs on Fire is the productivity podcast most likely to help boost your own productivity, according to online meeting space provider PowWowNow.

The conference calling and webinar provider analysed podcast data from the iTunes library, focusing on categories related to productivity. The company was inspired to do so by working from home becoming the new normal, and now says it can confidently list the top 20 podcasts that will help cope with the new situation.

Each podcast from the iTunes library was then given a score between 0 and 3, taking the number of episodes, overall rating, and the number of reviews into account, with each factor equally valued and given a score from 0 to 1. The overall score is the value of each criterion combined.

Entrepreneurs on Fire took the crown as the most productive podcast. The business-related podcast is only one of two in the category amongst the overall top 20, with the $100 MBA Show the only other business-focused podcast.

Health and fitness podcasts and those focusing on mental health have five podcasts each in the top 20.Three philosophical podcasts, three around self-improvement, and two focused around spirituality make up the rest of the list.

Oddly enough, quantity does mean quality in PowWowNow’s rankings, while existing ratings on iTunes do not correlate with success in boosting productivity. The podcasts with the most episodes were generally deemed to be the most productive overall. The podcast series with the most episodes, Entrepreneurs on Fire, also scored highest with all three factors considered.

Additionally, nine of the 10 longest-running series on the index also ranked in the top 20, “demonstrating the productive value of a show listeners can really get stuck into,” according to the company. “However, none of the index’s 253 five-star rated shows feature in the top 20 most productive podcasts, suggesting that, while offering initial value, ratings rarely reveal the full story.”

According to the index, the shows deemed most productive were, in general, those which impassion fans the most, to the point they leave a review, with nine of the 10 most reviewed podcasts also featured in the overall top 20 for productivity.

Full details with the top 20 list, and more, are available here.

 

Rank Podcast name Category Number of episodes * Rating Number of reviews
1 Entrepreneurs on Fire business careers 1999 4.8 3500
2 Mind Pump: Raw Fitness Truth health and fitness 1480 4.8 6500
3 Optimal Living Daily: Personal Development & Minimalism mental health 1866 4.7 2700
4 The Art of Manliness philosophy 679 4.7 10500
5 Sleep With Me mental health 200 4.6 13200
6 The $100 MBA Show business careers 1732 4.9 1100
7 Philosophize This! philosophy 149 4.8 11100
8 The Rich Roll Podcast self-improvement 573 4.8 8000
9 The Jordan Harbinger Show self-improvement 459 4.9 7700
10 Vox Conversations philosophy 401 4.5 9100
11 The Positive Head Podcast spirituality 1371 4.8 1500
12 Inspire Nation Show with Michael Sandler spirituality 1553 4.6 636
13 The Minimalists Podcast mental health 367 4.7 8000
14 The Ross Bolen Podcast mental health 374 4.9 7300
15 The Chalene Show | Diet, Fitness & Life Balance health and fitness 652 4.9 5300
16 The Quote of the Day Show | Daily Motivational Talks self-improvement 1111 4.9 2200
17 Ben Greenfield Fitness health and fitness 921 4.6 4000
18 London Real health and fitness 1358 4.6 1100
19 Daily Meditation Podcast mental health 1520 4 901
20 Barbell Shrugged health and fitness 910 4.8 2500

 

