Fiery Entrepreneurs Top Productivity Podcasts

10 Feb 2021 | 11.12 am

A podcast called Entrepreneurs on Fire is the productivity podcast most likely to help boost your own productivity, according to online meeting space provider PowWowNow.

The conference calling and webinar provider analysed podcast data from the iTunes library, focusing on categories related to productivity. The company was inspired to do so by working from home becoming the new normal, and now says it can confidently list the top 20 podcasts that will help cope with the new situation.

Each podcast from the iTunes library was then given a score between 0 and 3, taking the number of episodes, overall rating, and the number of reviews into account, with each factor equally valued and given a score from 0 to 1. The overall score is the value of each criterion combined.

Entrepreneurs on Fire took the crown as the most productive podcast. The business-related podcast is only one of two in the category amongst the overall top 20, with the $100 MBA Show the only other business-focused podcast.

Health and fitness podcasts and those focusing on mental health have five podcasts each in the top 20.Three philosophical podcasts, three around self-improvement, and two focused around spirituality make up the rest of the list.

Oddly enough, quantity does mean quality in PowWowNow’s rankings, while existing ratings on iTunes do not correlate with success in boosting productivity. The podcasts with the most episodes were generally deemed to be the most productive overall. The podcast series with the most episodes, Entrepreneurs on Fire, also scored highest with all three factors considered.

Additionally, nine of the 10 longest-running series on the index also ranked in the top 20, “demonstrating the productive value of a show listeners can really get stuck into,” according to the company. “However, none of the index’s 253 five-star rated shows feature in the top 20 most productive podcasts, suggesting that, while offering initial value, ratings rarely reveal the full story.”

According to the index, the shows deemed most productive were, in general, those which impassion fans the most, to the point they leave a review, with nine of the 10 most reviewed podcasts also featured in the overall top 20 for productivity.

Full details with the top 20 list, and more, are available here.