Fibre Broadband Connections Making Headway

12 Mar 2021 | 08.44 am

Fibre-to-the-premises broadband connections amounted to 16.4% of total fixed broadband subscriptions in Q4 2020, up from 11.1% in Q4 2019, according to the Q4 2020 report from ComReg.

The total number of fixed broadband subscriptions has reached 1.51 million, a 0.6% increase for the quarter and an increase of 3.7% compared to the last quarter of 2019.

Approximately 81.6% of subscribers purchased broadband with speeds equal to or greater than 30MB per secod. Of all fixed broadband subscriptions, 42.5% of subscribers purchased broadband speeds equal to or greater than 100Mbps.

The average fixed residential broadband subscriber used 360 gigabytes of data, an increase of two-thirds on the previous year and clearly related to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had so many working from home.

Time spent in voice traffic was 9.9% higher than in the same period of 2019. Mobile minutes form the majority of voice minutes, at 84%.

The average mobile user spent 222 minutes per month on calls, a 12.5% annual increase, sent 40 texts (down 30% annually) and used 10.2GB of data, down by over a quarter on the previous year.

Altogether, total mobile subscriptions (including broadband and machine-to-machine) increased to 7.13 million in Q4 2020, largely down to a rise in post-pay voice and data subscriptions which now represent two-thirds of all mobile subscriptions.

In Q4 2020, Eir had 29.9% of total retail fixed broadband subscriptions, followed by Virgin Media who had 25.3% of subscriptions. Vodafone had 19.2% (excluding mobile broadband subscriptions), while Sky and Imagine had a 13.8% and 2.6% market share respectively.

Pure Telecom has surpassed the 2% market share threshold in Q4 2020 with a 2.1 % market share. All other OAOs combined accounted for the remaining 7.3% share of retail fixed broadband subscriptions.

The full quarterly report is available here, and there’s a data portal with the full set of data and associated charts here.