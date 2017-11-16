Fibre Broadband Boost For Newbridge

16 Nov 2017 | 01.06 pm

Broadband network operator Enet is finalising a new fibre broadband network in Newbridge, Co Kildare, which the company says will enable telcos to provide services on a competitive basis in the area.

Enet’s networks elsewhere in the country are used by more than 70 service providers, and it expects several operators to seek access to its latest addition.

The Newbridge installation of duct, sub-duct and fibre optic cable has taken place throughout the town, connecting commercial and industrial zones, as well as educational institutions. Construction work will be concluded in the coming weeks and a number of sites are already activated and using fibre broadband.

Chief executive Conal Henry said: “County Kildare was the only county in Ireland not to benefit from a state-funded Metropolitan Area Network, so Enet is pleased to announce that we have privately funded a new fibre network in Newbridge. Our experience in managing telecom infrastructure has shown that the existence of fibre networks has a major impact on boosting the range, quality and competitiveness of communications solutions for businesses in the area.”

Kildare director of services Niall Morrissey added: “I wish to commend Enet for bringing this project to fruition, as it’s a vital step forward for Newbridge. The construction of new fibre broadband infrastructure is an important development for improving business innovation, streamlining services and educating our young students.”

Photo: Conal Henry (right) and Niall Morrissey