Fianna Fáil Would Blow Up Economy, Says Bruton

21 Jan 2020 | 10.47 am

Minister Richard Bruton has warned voters that Fianna Fáil could blow up the economy again if returned to power. The Fine Gael deputy claimed that FF promises do not add up.

“Now is the time for greater scrutiny on Fianna Fáil’s spending demands,” said Bruton (pictured). “Twice in my lifetime I’ve seen bad politics destroy a strong and recovering economy. We all know their ability to spend. The real worry is how they react when the needs of the economy and their political needs clash.

“If Fianna Fáil cannot accept how seriously they mismanaged the economy, they are in danger of repeating the same mistakes of the past. Brexit, global trade tensions and changes to the international tax regime present serious risks.

“The economy can’t be taken for granted. A fair society and strong economy are two sides of the same coin. You can’t have one without the other.”

Bruton added: “Make no mistake, they will promise all things to all people in a bid to get back into government. They have form in this area and did just this to win a third term in 2007.”

Sinn Féin Director of Elections Pearse Doherty said RTÉ and Virgin Media must reverse their decision to exclude Mary Lou McDonald from their Leaders Debate with the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

“There are clearly three large parties contesting this election and it would fly in the face of fairness and impartiality to exclude Mary Lou McDonald from these debates,” he stated.

“With Fianna Fáil facilitating Fine Gael in government for the last four years it has been Sinn Féin that has been the major voice of opposition. I believe that facilitating a debate in the manner proposed is capable of affecting the outcome of the election by presenting the electorate with a false, binary choice between two parties with virtually the same policies.

“BAI rules acknowledge that broadcasters have a statutory obligation to ensure that all news and current affairs programming is fair, objective and impartial,” Doherty added. “How Virgin Media can justify excluding Sinn Féin and the people we represent from the first debate on Wednesday is beyond me.”

Election Odds

Meanwhile, bookies Paddy Power have adjusted their election odds after an Irish Times opinion poll gives FF 25%, FG 23%, Sinn Fein 21%, Greens 8%, Labour 5% and Independents 18%.

Ahead of the election being called, Fine Gael had 47 seats, Fianna Fáil 45, Sinn Féin 22, Independents 22, Labour 7, Solidarity PBP 6, and the Green Party 3. There are 160 Dáil seats to be filled in the election, two more than in 2016.

The most-seats odds have eased to 1/3 from 2/9 for FF, while the Fine Gael most-seats odds have narrowed to 2/1 from 11/4.

Paddy Power still have Micheál Martin favourite to be the next Taoiseach at 2/7, out from 1/5. Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has tightened to 5/2 from 3/1.

In terms of the number of seats for each party, Paddy Power’s opening betting line was that Fianna Fáil would have a one seat advantage over Fine Gael when the votes are counted. That gap expectation is currently nine seats, less that the 14-seat gap expectation at the weekend after a Sunday Times opinion poll.

Paddy Power’s latest number of seats betting line is Fianna Fáil 53.5, Fine Gael 44.5, Sinn Féin 20.5, Labour 7.5, and the Greens 9.5.

