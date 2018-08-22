Fianna Fáil Wants Bloggers Clampdown

22 Aug 2018 | 04.33 pm

Fianna Fáil business spokesman Billy Kelleher wants a clampdown on bloggers who don’t reveal their commercial ties when promoting products.

Kelleher (pictured) said he had received replies to questions he asked European Commissioner Vira Jourová confirming that bloggers and influencers who receive payments or benefits for promoting products, but who represent themselves as consumers like their followers, are acting illegally.

Jourová, Commissioner for Consumers, told Kelleher: “Online bloggers remunerated by traders for advertising their products can no longer present themselves as consumers since they are acting for the purposes relating to their trade or profession. Under EU Consumer law (Directive 2005/29/EC), falsely representing oneself as a consumer is a blacklisted practice.”

Kelleher commented: “It’s quite clear to me that many bloggers and so-called influencers have strayed over the line and can no longer claim to be acting as consumers. These individuals are promoting particular goods or services in return for payment or other benefits from relevant companies without being clear that the recommendations are being paid for.

“Business minister Heather Humphreys must urgently review enforcement of these rules in Ireland. I raised this issue with the Commissioner following a recently upheld complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority about a misleading makeup advertisement shared by an online influencer / blogger. The ASAI found that the blogger had Photoshopped and filtered her face while advertising a Rimmel foundation.”

The Cork TD added: “Bloggers and would-be influencers acting commercially should adhere to the same standards as anyone else advertising products or services. They cannot continue to claim to be merely consumers once they are being paid or receive other forms of reimbursement for promoting a product. Consumers are being hoodwinked and it needs to stop.”