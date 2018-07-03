03 Jul 2018 | 11.03 am

Fintech company Fexco is to create 175 jobs in its Irish operations over the next three years, most of which will be based in its headquarters in Killorglin, Co. Kerry.

The Irish firm was founded in 1981 and employs 2,300 staff in 29 countries, including Ireland. Fexco specialises in foreign exchange services.

Taxpayers are part-funding Fexco’s latest expansion plans through the Enterprise Ireland R&D Fund. The company says the new roles will span ICT engineering, software and sales.

Denis McCarthy, CEO of Fexco, said that the south-west region of Ireland is synonymous with entrepreneurship, innovation and success in the ICT and fintech sectors.

“Companies from this region continue to lead and compete internationally, representing Irish business on the world stage, something we at Fexco are inherently proud of,” he stated.

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, noted that EI had been supporting Fexco since it was established. “The company was one of the first Irish fintech companies and its growth has contributed to the development of the fintech sector in Ireland, as well as to the positioning of Ireland as a centre of fintech excellence, globally,” she said.

Since 2009, Fexco has received payments in excess of €930,000 from Enterprise Ireland. The group operates through unlimited companies so there is no transparency regarding its finances.

Photo: Fexco founder Denis McCarthy (right), Julie Sinnamon and Denis McCarthy. (Pix: Valerie O’Sullivan)