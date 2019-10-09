Festive Taste Of Dublin Returns To RDS

09 Oct 2019 | 01.40 pm

Skills in butchery, ‘festive tablescaping’, cocktail making and baking will be on offer as part of Taste of Dublin’s Christmas event at the RDS in Dublin at the end of November.

Among the chefs lined up for the four-day show, which runs from November 28 to December 1, are Rachel Allen, Mark Moriarty, Paul Kelly, Sharon Hearne Smith and many more, all providing festive entertaining secrets and tips.

The most succulent turkey, the crispiest roasties, the most delicious gravy — tips on achieving these will be on offer at the ‘Taste Chefs Theatre’, while other strands include festive “tablescaping” and crafting masterclasses, wine tasting, cocktail workshops, and even the art and craft of butchering meat.

Some of Ireland’s most talented chocolatiers will also be on hand to show how they go from chocolate bean to chocolate bar or sweetie.

And as well all the educational events, tasty food will be on offer, with Loose Canon, Hang Dai, Jaru, Shaka Poke, The Mince Pie Bar by The Cupcake Bloke, Millish by Finn Ní Fhaoláin and Niall Sabongi (Klaw) just some of the restaurants setting up shop for the duration of the show.

Apart from the ordinary tickets, there’s a VIP space with a bespoke experience including complimentary champagne, reserved seating and chef meet and greets. A standard ticket costs €16.28 (children €10.85), while the VIP ticket is priced rather oddly at €69.44.

More information and tickets are available here.