Festival Culture Offering Moves Beyond Ceilidhs

01 Mar 2018 | 11.01 am

Accountant turned actor Peter Daly (pictured) is revisiting “the utter lunacy that was the Irish bank lending and mortgage system during the Celtic Tiger” with his new play Money, which will premiere as part of the St Patrick’s Festival in The Complex in Dublin’s Smithfield later this month.

Daly’s self-penned opus will run over three days from March 12 to 15 with tickets priced at €15. Promoted by THISISPOPBABY, Money forms part of a two-week programme of theatre productions, work-in progress showings, music events, live art and a major exhibition from March 6 to 18 in The Complex, called ‘Where We Live’.

The fortnight will feature plays from Oonagh Murphy, Tara Flynn, and Veronica Dyas as well as Daly; an immersive exhibition from Eamonn Doyle/Niall Sweeney/David Donohoe; an “incendiary” talks series curated by Willie White of Dublin Theatre Festival; a one-off concert from The High Hopes Community Choir, Ireland’s first homeless choir; WERKhouse — a night of performance, poetry and politics; and City on Screen, a day of screenings of Irish-made films that resonate with the themes of the programme, each introduced by one of the key artists involved.

St Patrick’s Festival artistic director of Karen Walshe said: “We are delighted to be working with the formidable THISISPOPBABY for St Patrick’s Festival 2018, who we know have become an important and progressive voice in the Irish cultural scene. Festival-goers coming along to Where We Live are sure to enjoy lively discourse, plays, performances, screenings and enriching experiences from some of Ireland’s most important culture-makers.”

THISISPOPBABY co-directors Jenny Jennings and Phillip McMahon added: “Where We Live aims to challenge the prevailing narratives fed to us by the media, the government and increasingly, the algorithms and echo chambers of social media.

“We’re creating a kind of Town Hall, where discussion should be heated, performance will be red hot, and where opposing views are encouraged. We want to tell funny, devastating, exhilarating and joyous stories that imagine and re-imagine what our city and country could be.”

The full Where We Live programme is available on the THISISPOPBABY website, along with a ticket booking facility.