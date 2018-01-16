Brittany Ferries Will Link Cork And Santander

16 Jan 2018 | 08.46 am

Brittany Ferries is to open a new route to northern Spain from the end of April, sailing from Cork to Santander and back twice a week. The company says it’s the first time there has been a direct ferry service linking Ireland and Spain.

The company is celebrating 40 years in Ireland, and timed its announcement for the anniversary. Its Cork to Roscoff route opened on St Patrick’s Day 1978, serving Irish holidaymakers and haulage companies since and bringing millions of French passengers to Ireland.

A new vessel, the Connemara, will be chartered both to serve the new route and deliver an extra weekly sailing between Cork and Roscoff.

General manager Hugh Bruton said: “This is a significant move for Brittany Ferries, offering haulage companies a direct route to Spain and passengers a far greater range of holiday options from Cork.

“As a destination, so-called ‘green Spain’ promises visitors a wealth of opportunities. It hosts sweeping sandy beaches, snow-covered mountains just an hour from the port, fabulous food and a welcome as warm as the Spanish will receive when they join us in Ireland.”

The Connemara will carry around 500 passengers with space for 195 cars. The ship has 2,225 lane metres of garage space and Brittany Ferries expects a fifty-fifty split between passengers and freight carried.

Cabins are spacious, the company says, with beds for up to four passengers. Four-legged friends can also travel, thanks to a small allocation of pet-friendly cabins on the ship.