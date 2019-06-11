Women Only Competitive Start Fund

11 Jun 2019 | 12.39 pm

Enterprise Ireland has launched its latest €750,000 Competitive Start Fund for female entrepreneurs, which will open for applications from June 25.

The equity funding will be distributed in tranches of up to €50,000 to a maximum of 15 successful applicants running early-stage startups.

In addition to the funding, successful applicants will be offered a place on the Innovate accelerator programme, delivered by Dublin BIC. It takes place over a 12-week period in the Guinness Enterprise Centre.

EI is looking for female entrepreneurs running ventures that have the potential to employ more than 10 people and achieve €1m in export sales within three years. The state agency introduced the female-only CSF in 2012 in a bid to encourage more women to become entrepreneurs and achieve success.

“We know that targeted initiatives have a positive impact on increasing the number of entrepreneurs from under-represented groups who want to start a business,” said business minister Heather Humphreys. “The fund will help to address the distinctive challenges faced by women in realising their entrepreneurial potential.”

Sheelagh Daly, entrepreneurship manager with Enterprise Ireland, said the number of women-led startups supported by the agency trebled between 2012 and 2018.

Full details on the CSF for women entrepreneurs, including the application form and eligibility criteria, can be accessed here. The fund closes for applications on July 16.

Photo: Sheelagh Daly (left), minister Heather Humphreys and Dublin BIC CEO, Michael Culligan. (Pic: Shane O’Neill)