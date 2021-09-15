FedEx Launches Small Business Grant Contest

15 Sep 2021 | 09.26 am

Delivery company FedEx Express has announced a new, Europe-wide grant contest with a prize pool of €250,000 for European small businesses.

The competition will run as a single pan-European contest, open to small businesses in 16 countries, including Ireland, with 50 employees or fewer.

Fifteen finalists will compete for a grand prize of €50,000 or one of the three Judges’ Choice awards: Digital Excellence, Sustainability Champion, and Innovation Mastermind (€15,000 each). As well as the finalists competing for one of these four prizes, the non-finalist companies will take part in the public voting phase and can win the People’s Choice award in their country — with 15 additional winners receiving €10,000 each.

Senior vice president Helena Jansson said: “Running a small business is tough at the best of times, but the last 18 months have really pushed SMEs to adapt to survive. Through the Small Business Grant Competition, we want to get behind our small businesses, help them achieve their dreams, and write the next chapter of their story.”

To participate, companies do not have to be a customer or have an active shipment account with FedEx Express.

The entry period is open from September 15 to October 20, the finalists will be announced on November 17, when public voting for the People’s Choice awards will be opened. All winners will be announced on 26 January 2022.

Those interested can enter here.