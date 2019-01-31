Feargal Quinn Receives Philanthropy Award

31 Jan 2019 | 12.54 pm

Feargal Quinn (85) has been named National Philanthropist of the Year 2019 by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

The businessman and former Senator was honoured for his work over many years in assisting community groups, helping charitable causes and giving back to society through his Quinn Family Foundation.

Among the citations was one from Sadie Grace, CEO of Family Support Network. She said the Quinn Family Foundation had been “forward thinking and brave” in supporting families who had been impacted by substance misuse.

The other 2019 award winners are Kerry Group and the Katharine Howard Foundation. The awards recognise and celebrate extraordinary leadership and generosity in the area of philanthropy.

The Kerry Group award followed nominations from Concern Worldwide, Special Olympics and a UK and Indian charity, the Noon Memorial Trust. Concern CEO Dominic McSorley said that Kerry had donated €1.25m over five years to transform lives in Zambia and in 2018 committed a further €1m to support Concern’s work in Niger.

Photo: Feargal Quinn with Gilliane Quinn de Schonen, Denise Quinn, Tina Roche and Zoe Quinn. (Pix: Jason Clarke)