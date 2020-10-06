FDI Firms Creating 200 Jobs

06 Oct 2020 | 10.31 am

Seven IDA-backed companies dotted around Ireland have announced plans to create a total of 206 new jobs. The companies are a mix of European and US businesses, and will create jobs in Dublin, Kildare, Sligo and Cork.

“These jobs…show that we have the right environment, across the country, to attract new and emerging high-tech companies,” said enterprise minister Leo Varadkar (pictured), who announced the new jobs this morning.

The new jobs will be spread across the technology and business service sectors, comprising sales and marketing, software development and tech support roles.

The companies hiring are:

Eliatra, an IT services and solutions company. It will open a product development centre and European HQ in Sligo, creating 15 jobs over the next three years.

Hellios, the UK-headquartered supplier information and risk management solutions company. It is establishing a software development centre in Dublin, creating 24 new developer jobs.

Moz, a specialist in search engine optimisation technology. It has established a customer success team in Cork and will create up to 10 jobs.

National Technologies, a US company that provides fibre optic and data centre installation services. It has opened its EMEA HQ in Park West, Dublin, and will create 52 jobs over the next three years.

Nulia, a US tech company, is opening its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, with plans to create 40 jobs.

ProSearch, which provides discovery solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, is expanding its Dublin office. The US company expects to create 45 new roles in Ireland over the next three years.

Simple But Needed, a developer of safety and risk management software systems. The Californian company is to set up its European headquarters in Kildare, with plans to employ 20 people over three years.