FDI Employers Added 22,800 Jobs In 2018

03 Jan 2019 | 01.53 pm

Employment levels in IDA Ireland client companies reached 229,000 through 2018, a net increase of 14,000 on the previous year.

The agency said that six out of then client jobs are outside of Dublin in 2018, the highest number of people employed by IDA clients outside of Dublin in the history of the organisation.

Business minister Heather Humphreys commented: “The significant increase achieved in employment is all the more impressive considering the highly competitive global FDI marketplace in which Ireland and the IDA operate. The government will continue working hard in 2019 to ensure that Ireland remains a destination of choice for overseas firms looking to invest or expand their presence in Europe.”

According to IDA CEO Martin Shanahan, FDI exports experienced growth of 10% through 2018 and there was an estimated 8% increase in the amount spent in the Irish economy on payroll, materials and services, with the total estimated at €19.2bn.

The IDA estimates that salaries in FDI companies average €66,000 per annum compared with a national averages of €46,400. IDA client companies account for an estimated two thirds of Corporation Tax, and one third of combined Income Tax, USC and Employer PRSI tax.

“Ireland’s investment proposition continues to resonate with companies across the globe as investors search for stability and certainty,” Shanahan added.

IDA Ireland’s job creation performance is measured via an annual labour force survey conducted by the Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation.

The results are compiled directly from responses given by IDA client companies on their current headcount numbers. This survey measures people in employment in IDA client companies at the end of the survey period, which was October 2018.

Shanahan cautioned: “There are many significant risks facing us in the future. Ireland is a small open trading economy and increased nationalism and protectionism is likely to have an impact on future FDI figures. Global GDP growth has peaked and is slowing on the back of weaker trade growth and less supportive monetary and fiscal policies.”

Shanahan added that in 2019 the IDA Ireland bard will be developing a new five-year strategy to take account of the changing nature of work and the impact of technology on specific sectors.

“We can see an increasing complexity in the roles being created, technology skills becoming ubiquitous across roles, increasing demand for business professionals and a fall in the number of low-skilled jobs including back office support and basic manufacturing,” Shanahan explained. “This is impacting on all IDA sectors but at different speeds and in different ways.”

Photo: Heather Humphreys with Martin Shanahan (centre) and IDA chairman Frank Ryan. (Pix: Maxwell Photography)