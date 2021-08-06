FBD Showcases ‘Sound Support’ For Kellie Harrington

06 Aug 2021 | 11.59 am

Team Ireland sponsor FBD Insurance is showcasing its Sound Support video created to support Kellie Harrington (pictured) ahead of the Olympics women’s lightweight boxing final on Sunday.

The initiative involved creating bespoke tracks for Kellie Harrington, Nhat Nguyen and Chloe Watkins in partnership with music producer Richie Egan and Team Ireland sports psychologist Jessie Barr.

The tracks feature snippets of recordings from some of their final training sessions as the athletes prepared to take on the best in the world in Tokyo, plus messages of encouragement from friends and family.

As part of its sponsorship FBD has also supported a number of aspiring Olympians through the Dare to Believe schools programme and the Make a Difference bursary programme for up and coming athletes.

The tracks are available to listen to here on the FBD Sound Support playlist on Spotify.

Videos capturing the reactions Kellie, Nhat and Chloe had to listening to the tracks for the first time have also been released and can be viewed here.