FBD Insurance Opens Second Dublin Branch

27 Jul 2018 | 10.25 am

FBD Insurance has opened its second sales office in Dublin, six months after the opening of its Drumcondra office.

The new south city office is located at the junction of Mespil Road and Baggot Street. Traditionally focused on rural SMEs, FBD Insurance is now expanding into urban areas to cater for businesses there.

Among those present for the opening of the new Dublin outlet this week were Fiona Muldoon, CEO of FBD Insurance, and Paul Howard, creator of Ross O’Carroll-Kelly.

“In our 50th year, we are proud of the strength of our customer relationships across Ireland and across generations,” said Muldoon. “We look forward to offering the same great service and building relationships with more of Dublin’s businesses and consumers.

“Our Baggot Street branch manager, David O’Hanlon, and his team look forward to welcoming existing and new customers to our great new location. Shane White and his team will rival him across the city to welcome customers to our Drumcondra office.”

‘Ross O’Carroll Kelly’ also commented on the FBD Insurance outlet opening. “Formers are coming to Baggot Street. And this little corner of Dublin 4 will never be the same again,” he said.

Photo: Fiona Muldoon, Paul Howard (centre) and David O’Hanlon (Pic: Orla Murray)