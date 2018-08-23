FBD Insurance Opens New Limerick Branch

23 Aug 2018 | 12.08 pm

The Limerick sales office of FBD Insurance has moved to the Parkway Shopping Centre. The insurer said the relocation aims to boost service levels and make the office more accessible to customers.

Chief executive Fiona Muldoon commented: “We are delighted to be opening our newly located Limerick sales office at the Parkway Shopping Centre. FBD Insurance is a local insurer and an insurer for the community, which is why we are committed to giving existing and new customers the best service in their own locality so that they can reach us when needed. FBD is a brand they can trust and we are fully invested in growing in vibrant Limerick city and county.

“Having recently opened our 34th local sales office in Dublin, we want to show our customers that as Ireland’s largest indigenous insure, we are committed to doing business with the small business sector, the agricultural sector alongside car, travel, home, life and pension insurance needs for all consumers.

FBD has been in business for 50 years offers a wide range of products including business, commercial motor, car, home, travel, life and farm insurance.

Photo (l-r): Rugby player Keith Earls, Fiona Muldoon, branch manager Assumpta Leahy, and Alan Quinlan. (Pic: Keith Wiseman)