01 Dec 2017 | 02.21 pm

FBD Insurance has opened its first local sales office in Dublin, as it bids to expand more into the urban SME community.

FBD provides protection for SMEs and has tended to focus on rural demographics. The firm said that its new Dublin office will operated as a business insurance hub.

Fiona Muldoon, CEO of FBD Insurance, said that the expansion into Drumcondra is in response to the firm’s growing relevance in Dublin as a specialised SME insurance provider.

“We are also continuing to improve and expand our products for Ireland’s small businesses. Last month, we launched both a professional indemnity product and a directors and officers liability product specifically for small businesses. These are in addition to our products in property, public and employer’s liability, and our pension, fleet and other products.”

The new Drumcondra office will be headed up by David O’Hanlon. FBD Insurance also operates 33 sales offices nationwide, as well as a sales service centre in Mullingar.