FBD Campaign Targets Urban Consumers

02 Sep 2020 | 12.20 pm

FBD Insurance has launched a new advertising campaign aimed at recruiting more urban customers.

The theme of the campaign is a celebration of FBD’s heritage and customer-centric ethos, according to the company, which says that independent research has highlighted that these are competitive advantages.

FBD has been stronger in rural Ireland and the campaign looks to address the lack of urban awareness via a big idea and highly distinctive communications which target a much wider audience, said the company.

Chief commercial officer John Cahalan said: “We are excited to launch our new brand campaign showcasing FBD’s range of products, as we continue to grow awareness and customer numbers in the Irish market.

“As Ireland’s largest home-grown insurer, we are proud of our roots and of how FBD has evolved over 50 years. This campaign brings our brand promise to life against a backdrop of iconic Irish landscapes.”

The campaign has been designed by agency The Public House, and its ‘Support. It’s what we do’ approach builds on FBD’s Team Ireland sponsorship campaign, which was introduced earlier this year and “promotes larger than life Olympians in epic, cinematic Irish landscapes”.

Agency founder and creative director Colin Hart commented: “This new campaign communicates the care and support that FBD offer through visualising that big things in their customers’ lives are big things to FBD. We’ve been able to continue the consistent look and feel of the Team Ireland campaign, but to move it forward.”

The campaign kicked off on September 1 and includes a TV spot supported by digital, social and in-branch communications.

The film, directed by Richard Chaney of Piranha Bar, features the track ‘Always’ by singer-songwriter Gavin James, and covers a variety of locations including the Samuel Beckett Bridge and St Stephen’s Green (Dublin), Kilkee Cliffs (Clare), Avoca and Silver Strand (Wicklow), Connemara (Galway) and The Eyeries (Cork).

The Public House was established by Hart (44) in 2012 with Catriona Campbell joining as the other director in 2016.

Operating company The Social House Ltd had trade debtors of €780,000 in June 2019, up from €490,000 a year earlier. Two directors were paid €305,000 in pay and pension contributions in 2018/19 and shareholders drew down €390,000 in dividends.

The Public House clients include Jameson, Paddy Power, Independent News & Media, Green Isle and Cadbury.