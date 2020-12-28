Fastway Partners With Manifests Ireland

28 Dec 2020 | 09.08 am

Fastway Couriers has announced a partnership with Manifests Ireland to help customers manage their post-Brexit customs clearances.

From January, Revenue expects the current 1.6 million customs declarations to dramatically increase to 20 million per annum.

“Our partnership with Manifests Ireland will enable Fastway Couriers to simplify the entire customs process for our clients,” said CEO Danny Hughes.

The new partnership has seen Fastway Couriers establish its customs head office at Dublin Port.

The recently renamed Parcel Connect Ltd group, which trades as Fastway Couriers (Ireland), is one of four national franchise businesses, with only Fastway Ireland and South Africa operating under the Fastway brand as independently owned entities.

Fastway operates a next day delivery services to businesses and once-off parcel senders throughout Ireland, along with extensive home delivery services for large international eCommerce retailers and carrier partners.

Formed in 2010, Manifests Ireland managing director Derek Dunne is a council member of the Irish International Freight Association.

Photo (l-r): Derek Dunne and Danny Hughes with fastway sales director Liam Hennessy and customs broker team members.