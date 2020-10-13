Fastway Adds Execs To Revamped Senior Team

13 Oct 2020 | 08.44 am

Parcel delivery experts Fastway Couriers has made several strategic hires to the business as part of its plan for further growth of the business.

The most recent senior leadership recruits are Mark Van Niekerk of Fastway South Africa as the Irish company’s head of franchising and Nigel Kane, formerly of Holland & Barrett, as head of logistics and transport.

Recently, four other senior executives were recruited in the areas of finance, technology, sales and human resources.

Recently appointed chief executive Danny Hughes (pictured) said: “I’m thrilled to have been given this opportunity at such a critical time in the company’s journey. Fastway is a great business with huge potential, and I am surrounded by brilliant, energetic and dynamic people that are as excited as I am to fulfil it.

“The company is well positioned for further growth. The agility of our local courier franchisees has enabled us to scale and meet the demand of Irish businesses that have adapted to the ‘new normal’ in the face of a global pandemic.

“The next two years are critical for this business. There’s no shortage of opportunity and the key lies in our ability to deliver on our promises and reach our goals. We will invest in and focus on people and technology. We know that technology can yield the efficiencies needed to scale, along with providing the best possible franchisee, client and consumer experiences. We will continue to knuckle down, work hard, and deliver for our customers and clients.”

Chairman Ian Duffy added: “Danny and the team are set on further building the business to achieve significant growth and expansion, both locally and internationally, placing significant emphasis on people, innovation and technological developments within the parcel delivery sector.”

Fastway Couriers Ireland is one of four national franchise businesses under the Fastway banner, and is a trading name of the Parcel Connect group which also provides an online shopping delivery service under the latter name.