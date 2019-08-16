Fast Fill Natural Gas For HGVs

16 Aug 2019 | 07.15 am

Circle K and Gas Networks Ireland have installed the country’s first publicly accessible fast-fill compressed natural gas station at Circle K’s Dublin Port station.

The €1.45m CNG project has been co-financed by GNI and the EU’s ‘Connecting Europe’ facility. The fast-fill unit at Circle K Dublin Port has the capacity to fill 50 HGVs a day, with each fill taking up to five minutes.

According to GNI, the commercial transport fleet makes up just 3% of vehicles on the road yet is responsible for approximately 20% of transport carbon emissions.

Gas Networks Ireland managing director Denis O’Sullivan said: “This first CNG station has allowed us to establish the criteria in design, safety and permits for future stations. Initially utilising natural gas, these stations are fully compatible with renewable gas.”

Circle K managing director Gordon Lawlor added: “We are very proud to offer Ireland’s commercial fleet operators a cleaner and more cost-effective fuel alternative. Together with Gas Networks Ireland we have plans to open additional CNG stations at key motorway locations in the near future.”

Switching to CNG can reduce HGV emissions by c.20%. GNI says plans to have 20% renewable gas on its network by 2030. The gas network operator has a biogas injection point at Cush, Co Kildare and has applied for planning permission for a major injection facility at Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Photo (l-r): Denis O’Sullivan and Ian O’Flynn of Gas Networks Ireland, Gordon Lawlor and Aidan Doody of Harris Transport. (Pix: Orla Murray/ SON Photo)