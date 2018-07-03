Fashion Retailer Zalando Launches Irish Website

03 Jul 2018 | 01.10 pm

German online clothing vendor has launched Zalando.ie, an Ireland version of its website. Clay Fisher tracks the company’s Irish connection.

Founded in 2008, Zalando was created by Otto Beisheim School of Management university friends Robert Gentz and David Schneider. Zalando claims to offer Europe’s largest selection of clothing, accessories and shoes online, and the company operates in 17 countries.

According to Northern Europe director Kenneth Melchior: “Ireland has a growing €5.6 billion fashion market and only 6% of this is online, compared to 18% in the UK. We see great potential for growth, and we believe that Zalando.ie will be well received by Ireland’s fashion-conscious consumers. Our assortment of almost 2,000 international brands ranges from popular global brands, fast fashion and local brands, and is complemented by our private label products.”

CEO Rubin Ritter (pictured) added: “We are excited to bring Zalando to new customers, and we believe our unlimited assortment, personalised shopping experience and substantial convenience offering will resonate well with Irish customers.”

The first Irish online order was a pair of white Adidas Gazelle sneakers. “The Irish have an urban vibe, and we are excited to start giving them that type of fashion,” said Ritter.

“We are tackling our expansion smartly, leveraging knowledge from our existing European markets. And we’re operating in usual Zalando style: launch, learn, iterate, and scale.”

Sean Mullaney, VP of Information, commented: “The Zalando brand is all about choice, personalisation and convenience and we think this is something Irish consumers will really appreciate. The innovation work done by our team in the Fashion Insights Centre is second to none, and their creations help deliver the fantastic user experience our customers have to come to expect.”

Though the online shop is new, Zalando opened a technology hub in Dublin in 2015. The ‘Fashion Insights Centre’ was part of Zalando’s strategy to help it become one of the world’s top fashion e-commerce platforms.

In February 2018, Zalando moved beyond just being an online fashion store and set off into remaking itself into a digital shopping mall, allowing fashion houses and retailers to make sales as well.

Zalando has also developed its own private label brand, ‘zLabels’, which include shoes, clothing, and accessories for women, men and children.