27 Jan 2022 | 08.31 am

Farmers are to hold crisis talks with Lidl after holding 24-hour protests outside its stores over the sale of cut-price chickens.

Chicken farmers accused the discount supermarket chain of ‘kamikaze’ behaviour for a two-week discount of 80c on chickens which ended on Thursday.

Tim Cullinan (pictured), president of the Irish Farmers’ Association, said it will have a ‘clear message’ for Lidl bosses that their cut-price promotions are ‘damaging’.

Farmers were furious the chickens were going cheap and staged a series of protests outside Lidl stores in Cavan and Monaghan.

“Farmers are very frustrated and angry, as evidenced by the protest over the last 24 hours. They are committed to getting an outcome that will recognise the cost pressures they are under,” he said. “Selling a 1.9kg chicken for €3.49 disrupts consumer patterns and does have a cost. To suggest otherwise is utterly disingenuous.

“Some retailers have recognised the very severe income difficulties at the moment and they have increased the price of chicken on the shelf. Yet Lidl pulled the price.”

Lidl yesterday confirmed the meeting is taking place but did not comment further. The chain was selling 1.9kg whole chickens for just €3.49, down from its normal €4.29 price, a cut of 80c or almost 20%.

Lidl said it was bearing the full cost, that farmers will not lose out and will be paid the full price agreed with them. But IFA poultry chairman Andy Boylan said the unilateral price cut was ‘the kind of kamikaze behaviour by retailers that has to be outlawed’.

IFA President Tim Cullinan. Picture Photocall Ireland