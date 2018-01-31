Farewell Falcon, Hello TUI

31 Jan 2018 | 04.33 pm

Holiday company TUI has splurged an advertising fortune since October to let everyone know that it puts you in the middle. TUI’s arrival means the disappearance of one very long established package holiday brand, Falcon Holidays, and also sister brand Thomson, introduced to Ireland more recently.

Falcon and Thomson have long been owned by TUI, a plc that’s Europe’s largest holiday company by some measure. The brand rationalisation in Ireland was mirrored in TUI’s other markets, with various local holiday brands such as Fritidsresor in Sweden or Arke in the Netherlands also biting the dust.

The thinking behind the ‘OneBrand’ initiative, which commenced in 2015, is that one globally unified brand creates confidence and guidance for customers. It also reflects TUI’s integrated business model, which spans 1,600 travel agencies, 150 aircraft, five cruise ships and 300 hotels. The company says unified branding also simplifies communication with external suppliers and enables TUI to demonstrate its strength and presence on the ground in the resorts.

Renaming also offers the group the opportunity to reposition consumer perceptions and more digital impact through centralised URL. Having one brand instead of multiple brands also reduces the cost of content and marketing production, and builds competitive strength against global platforms.

Until recently in Ireland, the letters TUI have been more understood as an acronym for the Teachers Union of Ireland. To make sure consumers think 2E when they see TUI in future, Charlotte Brenner (pictured), TUI Ireland marketing manager, and her media agency Pierce Media, arranged multiple ‘sponsored by TUI’ spoken stings RTE’s films on TV during December 2017.

The TUI brand launch in Ireland was designed to be overwhelming. The outdoor poster piece was planned for 72% national reach and an opportunity to see rate of 21 times over four weeks. The radio campaign was budgeted to reach 90% of adult listeners, while a four week cinema advertising campaign one million cinema goers.

Pierce Media included press in the campaign too, again with the objective of reaching 71% of adults over a four-week period. On a day in October, the agency effected a takeover of the YouTube homepage, with an estimated five million impressions delivered on the day. Since then, bite sized cuts of the campaign TV advert have been doggedly following people around social media.

Most spend was allocated to TV, where the ‘Ain’t Nobody’ commercial made by Young and Rubicam in the UK was planned to be seen by two-thirds of Ireland’s adult population within a fortnight. “TV is still the best emotional medium to bring a brand to life,” says Brenner. “You can really tell a compelling brand story in TV which is much harder to do in other media. Not only that, it has powerful reach and remains the best way to get your audience to see your message quickly, many times, which is imperative in establishing the TUI name with the Irish public.”

Though the TV spot grates with some consumers – perhaps due to the overkill – as an advertising concept the TUI campaign is clever. Y&R leveraged off the brand name for the slogan ‘We cross the ‘T’s, dot the ‘I’s and put ‘U’ in the middle’, which chimes in with TUI’s main message that it delivers customers control and certainty over their holiday experience. “The ‘U in the Middle’ musical advert encapsulates this perfectly, demonstrating our mission to put our customers at the heart of everything we do,” says Brenner.