Fancy A Nude Wine Tasting?

19 Mar 2021 | 08.19 am

Online wine merchant The Nude Wine Company has announced a series of virtual wine tastings, exploring the wine regions of Europe and kicking off on March 26 with a focus on Chardonnay.

To participate, you sign up, pay the price, and everything you need is delivered to your door in time for a guided tasting via Zoom.

For example, the chardonnay tasting costs €88 per household and includes three bottles, two classic chardonnays and a very similar Jura wine. The wines are a Domain Droin Chablis, a Jadot Bourgogne Couvent des Jacobins, and the Jura’s Domaine Rolet et Fils Savagnin.

Sommelier and proprietor Michelle Lawlor (pictured) says of chardonnay: “Chardonnay is such a controversial grape and the flavour spectrum is so broad. Is it oaked, or is it not? Is it tropical or savoury? Most importantly, how do you know how to find the chardonnays you like? If any of this sounds familiar, then this course is for you!”

Lawlor has worked in wine for over 18 years and founded Nude when she returned from London to Ireland in 2017. It’s called Nude to reflect the company’s specialisation in organic, vegan and natural wines, all devoid of chemicals.

‘’We champion organic natural and vegan wines because more-often-than-not the quality is better,” she said. “So much love goes into keeping the grapes healthy, and the quality is superior when the land is treated well.’’

The second tasting this month will be on March 27, billed as a Malbec Lover’s Dream “ideal for those who enjoy the lip staining Malbec style”.

“We will taste, compare, contrast and explain what it is that makes Malbec so delicious and give you some confidence to pick up something new, beyond your usual trusty Argentinean number,” says Lawlor.

“We taste a quintessential Malbec alongside two other reds from the Iberian Peninsula that taste like Malbec at its finest.”

She adds that the grape originally came from France before spreading elsewhere. This tasting costs €55 per household and the box includes a Zorzal Terroir Unico Malbec, an Abadia Acon Joven, and a Casa da Passarella.

All the tastings begin at 8.30pm and last approximately 75 minutes. There’s more info and sign-up link here.