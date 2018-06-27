Fáilte Ireland Training To Improve Pub Food

27 Jun 2018 | 11.18 am

The quality of pub food across Ireland may be improved thanks to a joint training initiative organised by Fáilte Ireland and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI).

Tourism minister Brendan Griffin said the ‘Grow your Food Reputation’ programme will run over 21 days from September to December 2018 at a range of locations around the country.

Paul Keeley, director of commercial development at Fáilte Ireland, said: “Tourists visit our pubs for their unique atmosphere and character and over the past decade they increasingly have come for the quality of food.

“The programme is designed to help publicans with practical advice and assistance on how to develop their food offering, including the benefits of sourcing local produce and the creation of a food ‘story’ as well as the know-how and tools to optimise profits whilst offering a high quality food and drink experience.”

VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben commented: “As consumers become ever more discerning, this course is an exceptional opportunity to learn skills that will help publicans build a reputation for food excellence. I have no doubt that anyone attending the course will come away enthused by the ideas, case studies and knowledge presented by leading industry experts.”

Publicans interested in further information can email brian@vfipubs.ie