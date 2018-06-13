13 Jun 2018 | 10.50 am

Sponsored Content

Fáilte Ireland’s Commercial Development Division delivers hundreds of quality business programmes to thousands of clients every year

Fáilte Ireland was established in 2003 to guide and promote tourism as a leading indigenous component of the Irish economy. With tourists spending €7.2 billion last year, and with an estimated 235,000 people employed in the sector, tourism has never been so vital to the continued economic success of the country.

The development of a strong and innovative SME tourism & hospitality sector, with the resilience and adaptability to face changing trends and markets, is a core focus of the National Tourism Development Authority’s work.

With the industry predominantly made up of SMEs, Fáilte Ireland is strategically placed to respond to the requirements and needs of the industry and the people, organisations and businesses, which make tourism such a vital contributor to the economy.

Expert Supports

The organisation’s business-facing units deliver a range of expert and professional tourism business supports to help improve sales capability and optimise performance among SMEs.

In particular, Fáilte Ireland is helping businesses to assess the risks to their business, respond to the changes they are currently experiencing, plan for future eventualities, and diversify into other markets to ensure their customer mix is balanced.

Since its launch last year, Fáilte Ireland has worked with more than 1,300 businesses and industry representatives across the country through its Get Brexit Ready programme to anticipate and minimise over-exposure to the British market.

The Agency continues to develop its training and support programmes to drive business performance, including the International Sales Development programme, the Master Class in Revenue Management, Revenue Management for Attractions, the new IMI/Fáilte Ireland Executive Development programme, as well as a new Accredited Service Excellence programme.

To build sales capability and develop strategies for national and international markets, the organisation offers a suite of supports, including the Get China Ready programme, and training for online marketing and sales development.

Quality Assurance

Accommodation providers make up a substantial proportion of the SMEs in the tourism sector, where the issues of quality assurance and standards are of real importance. The Fáilte Ireland Welcome Standard provides consumers and accommodation providers with easily identifiable symbols and standards of service that are trusted nationally and internationally.

In 2017 alone, Fáilte Ireland’s Commercial Development Division delivered 200 quality business programmes to more than 5,500 clients and over 300 businesses. To sustain the growth of the tourism sector into the future, the Fáilte Ireland team is always on hand to help.