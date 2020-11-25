25 Nov 2020 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Niall Fitzmaurice, Business Applications Lead at Microsoft Power Apps enabled Fáilte Ireland , Business Applications Lead at, discusses howenabledto create applications without coding to streamline operations during the pandemic.

When the Covid-19 pandemic closed offices globally and truly changed how every organisation functions, it created additional unanticipated challenges for many. Fáilte Ireland was one such organisation, which had migrated much of its work to the cloud. The tourism body, which employs 450 people, identified that its legacy solutions, based on older platforms, could now be optimised to make the most out of the range of applications available in office 365.

Starting with the human resources department was a priority. As people began to work remotely, Covid-19 served to intensify the need to rapidly transfer internal paper-based processes to the cloud. As well as addressing the immediate challenges caused by the pandemic, Fáilte Ireland also wanted to establish a process to design, prototype, refine and release solutions quickly to address ongoing organisational requirements.

Fáilte Ireland started to work with Codec, Microsoft’s Gold Partner. Power Apps became the natural solution as it offers customers agility around design, development and release.

Customised Applications

Microsoft Power Apps is part of the Microsoft Power Platform which enables clients to rapidly build customised applications for their business needs without having to write a single line of code, while Power Automate allows customers to create automated workflows and replace paper processes.

Thanks to Power Apps’ flexibility, coupled with Codec’s expertise, Fáilte Ireland can rapidly prototype, release and optimise mobile and desktop apps. Using Power Apps improved upon existing paper-based processes and delivered both an auditable and streamlined user experience that was common across all of the solutions.

In the case of the human resources department in particular, it enabled a rapid roll-out of digital sign-off that allowed HR to quickly process and manage applications for a range of services ranging from maternity to parental leave.

The flexibility of Power Apps has also allowed Fáilte Ireland to adapt quickly to an ever-changing work environment due to the impact of Covid-19. It has offered a wide range of other great benefits by digitising and improving existing paper-based processes, and by delivering a great experience for users, which is common across all platforms.

Empowering Staff

Another factor in Fáilte Ireland’s digital transformation success is enabling its staff to use the technology to create their own apps. This was achieved through a unique approach from its partner, Codec. Its localised Power Apps bundle provided all the steps (including training, resources and licences) to allow them to get started with the Power Platform.

Fáilte Ireland is just one example of an organisation that uses Power Apps to innovate how they work, while continuing to ensure the health and safety of their team during a public health emergency. It has helped modernise legacy solutions and quickly digitise paper-based processes, all while saving the team time.

It is very easy to get started. Try Power Apps for free at powerapps.microsoft.com or contact Codec via Codec.ie

Pictured: Niall Fitzmaurice, Business Applications Lead, Microsoft