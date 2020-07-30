Fáilte Ireland Launches New DiscoverIreland Website

30 Jul 2020 | 10.28 am

Fáilte Ireland has launched its new look website for domestic visitors, DiscoverIreland.ie. The new website has been redesigned as the one-stop shop for domestic visitors.

The organisation is encouraging tourism businesses to get involved, as a feature of DiscoverIreland.ie is driving more referrals to the websites of tourism businesses.

“We need businesses to ensure they are listed and to keep those listings updated using new and vibrant imagery so we can best capture and engage visitors in all of the brilliant things to see and do across the country,” said Claire Cadogan, Head of Digital Marketing at Fáilte Ireland.

To list a tourism business or update a listing, Cadogan said tourism enterprises should go to www.failteireland.ie/get-listed.

She added: “Our latest research shows that 60% of Irish people are planning a domestic break in Ireland in the next five to six months. People want reliable information on things to do and see quickly, easily and more often on the go.

“We have built DiscoverIreland.ie with mobile users in mind and the content puts the needs of the visitor first. The site features unique local content and hidden gems, as well as the traditional well-known attractions and sights. There’s a big focus on destinations and interests such as walking, nature and water sports as our research shows that’s what people look for first when planning.”

Fáilte Ireland has developed a COVID-19 Safety Charter to reassure visitors that the tourism businesses they visit have committed to adhere to the correct safety measures and hygiene protocols. The COVID-19 Safety Charter symbol will be featured on all tourism business listings on DiscoverIreland.ie that have signed up to the charter.