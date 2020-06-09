Fáilte Ireland Guidelines For Safe Reopening

09 Jun 2020 | 09.07 am

Fáilte Ireland has published sector specific operational guidelines for the tourism industry to ensure the safe reopening of tourism businesses on June 29.

The guidelines provide detailed advice on the necessary systems to be implemented in order to instil public confidence and reboot business while adhering to public health advice and government protocols.

Sector specific guidelines are available for:

• Hotels & Guesthouses

• Self-Catering businesses

• Caravan & Camping Parks

• Visitor Attractions

• Activity Providers

• B&Bs & Historic Houses

• Restaurants & Cafes.

The guidelines can be downloaded above and are live on Fáilte Ireland’s dedicated Covid-19 Business Support Hub.

Fáilte Ireland developed the guidelines in collaboration with industry groups such as the Irish Hotels Federation and the Irish Self Catering Federation, and relevant government departments. The agency said the guidelines will be regularly updated in line with government public health advice.

CEO Paul Kelly (pictured) commented: “Throughout this crisis we have been working with tourism and hospitality businesses to give them the guidance and supports they urgently need. The next phase of our response is recovery, re-opening and rebuilding the tourism industry and renewing its vital contribution to job creation and regional development.

“This is the greatest crisis our industry has ever faced and the reality is that many tourism businesses will not be in a position to re-open. The purpose of the operational guidelines is to try to help those businesses that can re-open their doors to do so safely.”

Jenny De Saulles, Director of Sector Development at Fáilte Ireland, added: “Our consumer tracker research is finding that health and safety protocols in premises and ‘safe breaks’ are emerging as strong themes as people plan their domestic holiday.”

Niall O’Callaghan, chairman of the Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions, stated: “The development of re-opening guidelines is an essential element of the toolkit required by members of AVEA to provide confidence in re-opening attractions across Ireland. Without these guidelines, re-opening would be an extremely daunting and potentially insurmountable task.”

The agency’s Support Hub includes expert guidance and practical supports on business liquidity, insurance, HR risk, safeguarding future revenues and more.

Fáilte Ireland said it is working with tourism businesses to support them to determine the capacity of their business and the financial implications of this new operating model. A new suite of financial recovery supports, a ‘Calculating Capacity’ tool and supports around HR for re-opening are also available on the Support Hub.