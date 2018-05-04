04 May 2018 | 10.26 am

A survey carried out a few years ago found that three out of four employers would be unlikely to hire someone with lots of tattoos. That’s heartening for Aidan O’Connell and Shauna O’Neill, who want to help customers erase the inky follies of youth.

Located on Grafton Street in Dublin, Fade Laser removes tattoos, acne scars and reduces fine lines on skin using a PicoSure laser. O’Connell, who is originally from Cork, worked in management consultancy in Australia and in insurance broking in Ireland. O’Neill’s career took her into social work and fashion retail. Helping out the entrepreneurs with advice is Colm Nagle, a former BDO partner and CFO of Heatons. He’s also a director of the laser-focused startup.

“I started looking into the area after some friends started to remove some of their unwanted tattoos. I saw this trend in Dublin, London, Sydney and Hong Kong, which to me indicated that there may be an opportunity in this area,” O’Connell explains.

“Tattoos have become popular worldwide and the demand to have tattoos removed or faded has increased too. Trends change and people move into different phases of their lives and want to ‘rethink their ink’.”

Capital Investment

The founders sourced the PicoSure laser machine at considerable expense — the machines can cost up to €250,000. “The price reflects the quality,” says O’Connell. “The technology is the result of many years of development and is a considerable advancement on older equipment in terms of efficiency and effectiveness.”

A medium-sized tattoo takes about six treatments to remove, with the cost varying from €120 to €500 per session. “The cost depends on the client’s skin type, the type of ink used in the tatoo, and the outcome they want. If someone just wishes to fade the tattoo in order to tattoo over the area again, this might only take two or three sessions. Many laser clinics offer the older QSwitched technology but there is only one other PicoSure laser in the Republic, and one in Derry.”

Fade Laser’s Grafton Street location was the first premises O’Connell looked at. “We quickly realised the potential in the space as well as being more than happy with the city centre location. We did not want a ground floor space as we want to offer clients a calm space above street level.”

Fade Laser’s founders are tackling the startup grind one obstacle at a time, according to O’Connell. Effective marketing is one such obstacle to contend with. “Getting your product out to the market is difficult. There are so many channels, from online advertising to Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat and so on.

“We don’t have enough data yet with regards to what works and what doesn’t, and we are learning every day. It is easy to get too focused on one market and one marketing strategy. Face to face meetings and personal representation is time consuming, but it pays back time and time again.”

Sleepless Nights

O’Connell adds that sourcing startup finance was not easy either. “The mere mention of the word ‘startup’ closes many doors, though I was able to obtain a line of funding. Starting a business is a grind and the sleepless nights are constant. Maintaining cashflow and keeping on top of all the administration takes up more time that you would think or want.”