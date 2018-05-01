‘Factory Of The Future’ Heads For Dundalk

01 May 2018 | 03.43 pm

Hong Kong-listed WuXi Biologics is to invest €325m building a drug manufacturing plant on a site in Dundalk. The project will create 400 jobs within five years and the facility will use advanced technology called single-use bioreactors.

WuXi Biologics is a global biologics services provider that offers comprehensive, integrated and highly customisable services. Based in Wuxi City, it offers services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that empower “anyone and any company to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing”.

The company says its aim is to help its worldwide clients shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of biologics”.

IDA Ireland is part-funding the factory, which joins National Pen, PayPal, Xerox, Wasdell and Prometric among the multinationals with facilities in Louth.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar commented: “This is the start of something special. We will see the ‘Factory of the Future’ right here in Dundalk. It’s the first sizeable greenfield project from China in the pharma sector, and I am delighted to see it located in Dundalk. It’s also the latest in a number of investments in this town which has become a hub for a range of sectors, mainly in the new knowledge-based and pharmaceutical sectors.”

WuXi Biologics chief executive Dr Chris Chen added: “We are all excited to initiate our first global site to enable local companies and expedite biologics development in Europe. In addition, this is the start and a critical part of our global bio-manufacturing network to ensure that biologics are manufactured to the highest quality and with a robust supply chain to benefit patients worldwide.

“We are committed to Ireland and will work with all local partners to build this state-of-the-art, next generation bio-manufacturing facility as a showcase to the global biotech community.”

IDA Ireland boss Martin Shanahan said: “This investment is a significant win for Ireland and for the region, particularly as it is WuXi Biologics’ first manufacturing facility outside China. WuXi Biologics is a strong addition to Ireland’s growing cluster of next-generation biopharmaceutical companies and will be an excellent reference seller for new greenfield Asia Pacific Investment into Ireland.

“The selection of a regional location is a strong endorsement of IDA’s regional strategy and property strategy to acquire and secure pre-approved planning for biopharma strategic sites. The 400 jobs being created, along with some 700 jobs at the construction phase, will be of substantial benefit to the region.”