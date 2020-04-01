Facebook Starts SME Webinar Series

01 Apr 2020 | 02.54 pm

Facebook has launched a series of free online training webinars for Irish SMEs that are moving to working from home as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Given that shifting to digital working can be challenging, the social media company is shifting its ‘Boost With Facebook’ training events online. The series will kick off this week, with each session starting at 12 noon on Thursdays.

According to the company, the webinars will cover essential online business training such as how to host a virtual event; pushing creative boundaries online in partnership with VidMob; how to market your product effectively on mobile; having a presence on Instagram; how to use different channels to communicate with different customers; and more.

The first webinar is in partnership with Shopify will show how to build a website. People can register here.

Facebook and Shopify instructors will guide businesses in a step-by-step process on how to move their business online. Businesses will learn how to create a domain name, how to build and design a website, add their products, set up payments, create ads on Facebook and Instagram and so forth.

Facebook’s global business vice president Ciaran Quilty (pictured) said: “Small and medium sized businesses are the engine of job growth and development in the Irish economy. It’s crucial now more than ever to support them in any way we can during Covid-19.

“We decided to launch ‘Boost with Facebook’ online to continue to help small businesses as many of them face unprecedented challenges in how they carry out their day-to-day business and connect with their customers. Through this series of online webinars, we will walk entrepreneurs through a step by step guide on how they can adapt and even thrive during these challenging times.”

As well as this measure, Facebook has a $100m grant programme to help 30,000 SMEs in 30 countries, including Ireland. the company also provides a new Small Business Resource Hub for SMEs, including a resiliency tool kit.