Facebook Promises Grants To 1,000 Small Firms

22 Sep 2020 | 09.38 am

Facebook says it will provide c.€4.7 million in cash and ad credits to over 1,000 small businesses in Dublin, Cork and Meath, where Facebook has offices and its Clonee data centre.

The company said the grants are intended to help small businesses as they reset, rebuild and recover operations during this challenging year.

Eligible businesses can apply at the Facebook small business grant webpage (www.facebook.com/grantsforbusiness).

A recent survey conducted by OECD, the World Bank and Facebook revealed that over half of operational SMEs on Facebook in Ireland said they expected cashflow to be a challenge in the coming months.

Facebook said its SME grant programme aims to help businesses by providing cash for essential bills such as keeping the lights on and helping to pay employees and providing ad credits to help SMEs generate revenue through online marketing and sales.

As part of its support for small businesses in Ireland, Facebook is also working with local industry partners around the country to continue its virtual ‘Boost with Facebook’ training programme.

In the March to June period, c.10,000 people in Ireland viewed the company’s virtual training sessions. The webinar series is available to view at Boost With Facebook.

Ciaran Quilty (pictured), VP of Global Business Group for EMEA ,commented: “The Covid-19 crisis is more than just a public health crisis, it’s an economic crisis. Small businesses in particular have been most affected and are facing the challenge of a lifetime.

“We recognise that SMEs need cash, training, digitalisation assistance and improved social connection infrastructure as consumer behaviour shifts online. We also know that a little financial support goes a long way and we hope the grants and online training programme will help SMEs survive and recover through this crisis.”