Facebook Planning Hundreds Of Dublin Hires

02 Nov 2017 | 09.38 pm

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today that the company is planning to create hundreds of new jobs in Dublin in 2018.

Varadkar is on the west coast as part of an IDA trade mission.

“Ireland remains one of the best places to be a tech company, anywhere in the world,” said Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland. “Dublin is a truly open, global city, and that why it is home to our international headquarters and such an important part of Facebook’s story.

“As the home of our international headquarters, Ireland is an important part of Facebook’s story and one of the most vibrant tech communities in the world,” Lambe added.

“We are delighted that our Irish operations will be growing in 2018 with hundreds more jobs across all our teams. We also recently announced that we are expanding the Clonee Data Centre which will keep construction crews busy well into 2020, further demonstrating our long-term commitment to investment in Ireland.”

Ireland is Facebook’s largest office outside the company HQ in California and the Dublin office has over 80 nationalities represented across a wide range of teams including safety, marketing and sales, infrastructure engineering, legal, and HR.

Facebook Ireland has grown from 30 people in 2009 to over 2,000 in 2017. In October 2016 the company opened an Oculus Research office in Cork and in September 2017 Facebook expanded to a second building in Dublin, to accommodate growth across a range of teams