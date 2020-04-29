Facebook Partners With Core For Webinar

29 Apr 2020 | 11.54 am

Facebook is running a series of free online training webinars for Irish SMEs that are moving to working from home as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Boost with Facebook continues at noon on Thursday, April 30, with a tutorial themed ‘Communicating and Connecting Online’. It runs from noon to 12.45pm.

Participants from Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, will explore getting to know your online customers.

The module will cover what people are doing online, the ways to connect meaningfully with them as a brand or business, and useful guidance on how anyone can do this themselves or with additional resources.

Facebook’s global business vice president Ciaran Quilty (pictured) said: “The weekly Facebook webinars are for all SMEs, in particular those who are having to adapt their businesses in response to Covid. The webinars cover training on business topics like building a website, hosting virtual events, pushing creative boundaries, developing Facebook ad campaigns and more. I’m delighted to see that the sessions are well attended and there is lots of engagement from businesses throughout these sessions.”

Facebook’s webinar series, with past and present sessions, is free to view on Boost With Facebook. Further updates on the schedule for the series can be found at Facebook Ireland and Boost with Facebook.