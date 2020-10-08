Facebook Offering Grants To 1,000 Small Businesses

08 Oct 2020 | 07.38 am

Facebook says it will provide c.€4.7 million in cash and advertising credits to over 1,000 small businesses across Ireland. The application deadline is October 15.

The company said the grants are intended to help small businesses as they reset, rebuild and recover operations during this challenging year. Eligible enterprises are those that employ 2 to 50 people.

Eligible businesses can apply at the Facebook small business grant web page.

A recent survey conducted by OECD, the World Bank and Facebook revealed that over half of operational small businesses n Facebook in Ireland said they expected cashflow to be a challenge in the coming months.

Facebook said its grant programme aims to help businesses by providing cash for essential bills such as keeping the lights on and helping to pay employees and providing ad credits to help businesses generate revenue through online marketing and sales.

As part of its support for small businesses in Ireland, Facebook is also working with local industry partners around the country to continue its virtual ‘Boost with Facebook’ training programme.

In the March to June period, c.10,000 people in Ireland viewed the company’s virtual training sessions. The webinar series is available to view at Boost With Facebook.

Ciaran Quilty (pictured), VP of Global Business Group for EMEA ,commented: “The COVID-19 crisis is more than just a public health crisis, it’s an economic crisis. Small businesses in particular have been most affected and are facing the challenge of a lifetime.

“We recognise that small businesses need cash, training, digitalisation assistance and improved social connection infrastructure as consumer behaviour shifts online. We also know that a little financial support goes a long way and we hope the grants and online training programme will help businesses survive and recover through this crisis.”