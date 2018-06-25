25 Jun 2018 | 11.02 am

Creating and sharing video has never been easier. With a huge selection of apps to help you shoot, edit and distribute your video content, you can get creative, whatever your level

You don’t need a big budget or the latest equipment to create high-quality video content — all you need is your mobile phone. A small but mighty tool, it houses everything you need, from a brilliant camera to an abundance of easy-to-use apps that empower you to make world-class advertising for your business.

Experiment with formats, play with special effects and before long you’ll have all sorts of fun videos to appeal to your customers on mobile.

Top Tips

Shooting from scratch: Thanks to the mobile phone, crafting a world-class ad is something everyone can do, with a little know-how. Bring your product to life with apps like Boomerang and experiment with new techniques and imagery. See some examples at facebook.com/business/e/mobile_studio_shooting_from_scratch

Remix: Remixing your own assets, such as existing product shots, is an opportunity to steal all the great material you already have and turn it into great and effective creative, using a few simple tools like GifLab or Videoshop.

Don’t delay: Grab the viewer’s attention in the first 5-10 seconds with engaging product or people-focused shots and make sure to include your logo or product within the first three seconds.

Design for sound off: Viewers often watch video in public places with no sound, so content needs to be visually captivating. Consider subtitles if your video features someone talking.

Experiment with formats and have fun From filters and features to cinema-style special effects, there are a multitude of apps to help you create high-quality video content. Try out different formats and experiment with various styles to see what suits your business best.

Top Three Apps

Download and experiment with different apps to find what works for you. You can even try combining more than one app to prototype an idea or mock up an ad. Find a list of apps at facebook.com/business/e/mobile_studio_top10creativeapps.

Here are three to get you started:

Boomerang: Boomerang makes everyday moments fun and unexpected. Create captivating mini-videos that loop back and forth, then share them with your friends.

Ripl: Create eye-catching animated videos of your products and services with Ripl and share them on social media with a single tap.

Videoshop: Videoshop allows you to combine photos and videos, experiment with stop-motion, resize and edit your video content.

Case Study: Strong Roots

Having entered the market with its frozen, ready-to-cook Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries, Strong Roots’ range now includes eight additional plant-based products that are just as tasty and convenient.

Since starting out, founder Sam Dennigan (pictured) and his team have relied on Facebook to tell their story, building awareness among potential customers and stockists, as well as growing a community and building excitement about the fast-growing brand.

Strong Roots uses video and informative posts to engage customers, along with stunning images that reflect the brand’s own geographical roots in Ireland.

“We have a passion for creating innovative products from good, honest food and we’re working hard at growing the brand,” says Sam. “Facebook and Instagram have provided the perfect way to convey that. Our recent video series, Adventures of a Food Truck, has brought us high engagement, with over 250,000 views across three months.”

facebook.com/realstrongroots

instagram.com/strongrootsirl