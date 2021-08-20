Facebook Launches Virtual Reality Meetings

20 Aug 2021 | 12.47 pm

Facebook has launched a beta version of Horizon Workrooms, a tool enabling workers to conduct virtual reality meetings using Oculus Quest 2 headsets.

Up to 16 people with headsets can participate in a meeting as a customisable virtual avatar, while up to 34 additional people can join the room using video calls .

Participants will be able to see their keyboard and computer screen in the virtual room, with the ability to share your screen with others in the meeting.

The company claims that a ‘spatial audio’ feature will give people the feeling of actually being in a room with their co-workers.

Workrooms also have a virtual whiteboard on which you can write using the Oculus controller as well as pin and review images from your computer.

The service itself is free of charge and teams can be created by signing up at workrooms.com.

The company claims that it will not spy on work conversations and shared files in order to tailor ads to those participating.

Horizon Workrooms is one component of Facebook’s broader strategy which aims to dominate the ‘metaverse’ – a term encompassing the internet, augmented reality and virtual reality.

Facebook wants people to socialise, shop, work and play games across its various platforms, whether through a screen or in immersive virtual reality.

Currently, Oculus Quest 2 headsets are unavailable for purchase on the Oculus website, nor are they in stock with the retailer Currys.

Used headsets can be found on Adverts.ie, DoneDeal and elsewhere for around €350.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview: “In five years from now, people are going to be able to live where they want and work from wherever they want — but are going to be able to feel present as if they’re together when they’re doing that. Opportunities should be available to everyone.”