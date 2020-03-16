Coronavirus: Facebook Launches Covid-19 SME Hub

16 Mar 2020 | 08.12 am

Facebook has launched an online resource hub to help Irish SMEs deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Small Business Resource Hub provides a range of resources, including a resiliency tool kit and online training sessions designed to help businesses minimise disruption and survive the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Facebook’s resilience toolkit prompts businesses to identify the business activities that are essential for continued operation during a disruption. They should then consider the impact to business and distributor operations, and determine an action plan to mitigate or plan for significant disruptions.

As part of the resource hub launch, Facebook has suggested five steps that businesses can take immediately to mitigate some of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.