Facebook Event Primes SMEs For Exporting

01 Dec 2017 | 04.19 pm

Compliance with the terms of the forthcoming GDPR, along with exporting, were the key themes at a ‘Boost Your Business’ event organised by Facebook for SMEs at Dublin’s Point Village.

New Tánaiste Simon Coveney spoke about Ireland’s Brexit negotiations and the impact for small business in a discussion with Richard Curran of RTE, while trade minister Pat Breen spoke of the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which will come into force in May 2018. The regulation will increase the obligations and responsibilities for organisations and businesses in how they collect, use and protect personal data.

Panellists from Magee’s of Donegal, the Burren Perfumery and Boutique Bake shared their experiences and gave practical advice to the 500 or more SMEs which attended the gathering, on how they have achieved growth and success using Facebook and mobile marketing.



Facebook SME director Olivia Leonard told the audience: “Christmas 2016 was the first time we saw global mobile conversions overtake desktop on Facebook, with mobile-first shoppers increasing each year. As a small or medium business, you need to be available and accessible where people spend the majority of their time — and that is on mobile. In Ireland, there are approximately 2.7 million people using Facebook on their mobiles and we want to help businesses reach these.

“In addition, there are 46 million people around the world connected to a business in Ireland on Facebook, and expanding into new countries has become easier. We want to help businesses unlock the potential of the global market and understand how tools like international Lookalike Audiences and multi-city targeting can enable them to reach new audiences abroad.”

Photo: Dominic Tracey of Magee 1866 with Facebook executives Olivia Leonard and Helen Smyth (right). (Pic: Robbie Reynolds)