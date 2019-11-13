Facebook ‘Boost’ Roadshow In Letterkenny

13 Nov 2019 | 10.42 am

Facebook is hosting a free training session for businesses in Letterkenny on Friday 22 November, running all morning in the Station House from 9.30am to 2.00pm.

The ‘Boost With Facebook’ event will feature Facebook experts and companies that have used Facebook tools, such as Magee 1866 and I Do WoW Weddings, and local firms can book their place via boostwithfacebookletterkenny.splashthat.com.

Sessions will include training on building effective advertising strategies, finding new customers using Instagram, and pushing creative boundaries with a mobile phone.

Global business head Ireland Helen Smyth said: “We are delighted to be bringing ‘Boost With Facebook’ to Letterkenny. We are committed to connecting with businesses across Ireland enabling them to find new customers and expand their reach, sell products and services.

“With two-thirds of the Irish population employed in the SME sector, they are the engine of growth and development in Ireland and we will continue to support SMEs as they grow.”

Facebook now employs more than 4,500 people in Ireland, at its international headquarters, a data centre in Meath, and an AR/VR centre in Cork.