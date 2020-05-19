Facebook Adds Shopping Features

19 May 2020 | 06.41 pm

Facebook has announced new shopping features on its Facebook and Instagram social media channels.

The company says Facebook Shops makes it easy for businesses to set up a single online store for customers to access on both Facebook and Instagram.

Creating a Facebook Shop is free and businesses can choose the products they want to feature from their catalogue and then customize the look and feel of their shop with a cover image and accent colours that showcase their brand.

Shoppers can find Facebook Shops on a business’s Facebook Page or Instagram profile, or discover them through stories or ads. Orders can be placed on the business’s website. In the US only, the shopping part is enabled through the app.

Facebook says that consumers will be able to connect with Facebook Shops vendors using WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct. The company says its shopping platform will link with sites designed by Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and others.

“These organisations offer powerful tools to help entrepreneurs start and run their businesses and move online. Now they’ll help small businesses build and grow their Facebook Shops and use our other commerce tools,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg.